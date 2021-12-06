ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Disabled mother unable to buy presents for Christmas

ajc.com

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
1 hour ago
ajc.com

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Jasmine is asking for assistance from the Empty Stocking Fund after being helped in the past by the annual program. She is disabled and in a wheelchair, which has left her unable to work. Because she has remained unemployed, times have been hard for Jasmine both personally and financially.

Now with Christmas just weeks away, Jasmine could use a holiday miracle.

Being a single mother is hard enough, but Jasmine's circumstances have made things especially hard. The Empty Stocking Fund has helped the single mother buy presents for her 11-year-old daughter for several years now. Jasmine is hopeful that the organization will be able to help her once again.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donations

Pierre Morin: $100

David & Karen Wilson: $100

Kent & Elizabeth Urness: $100

Deborah & Asa Davis: $100

Diane Castro: $100

Richard Geriner: $150

Anonymous: $25

Allison Griffin: $25

Cher Nyhous: $25

In loving memory of Mimi, Krandy & Mo: $100

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Disabled mother unable to buy presents for Christmas

Editors' Picks
The Latest
As Stacey Abrams returns to the fold, so do her grassroots organizers
59m ago
Spock the Mouse will live long and prosper (digitally) in Lisa Rosenmeier's futuristic...
1h ago
Savannah Archives: Hanukkahs past and present feature chocolate gelt drops, menorah...
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top