Jasmine is asking for assistance from the Empty Stocking Fund after being helped in the past by the annual program. She is disabled and in a wheelchair, which has left her unable to work. Because she has remained unemployed, times have been hard for Jasmine both personally and financially.
Now with Christmas just weeks away, Jasmine could use a holiday miracle.
Being a single mother is hard enough, but Jasmine's circumstances have made things especially hard. The Empty Stocking Fund has helped the single mother buy presents for her 11-year-old daughter for several years now. Jasmine is hopeful that the organization will be able to help her once again.
To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Or click here:
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Disabled mother unable to buy presents for Christmas