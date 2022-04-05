Real estate agents will be on hand to educate new and existing homeowners on everything from buying a home for the first time to refinancing a mortgage. Even a self-defense demonstration is in the lineup.

Teague said it was important to offer various services throughout to ensure people left with more than just a plate of food.

“We know people are looking for homes and we thought that those who have never purchased a home can get information about that,” said Teague. “I’m excited and ready to see what God is going to do on that day.”

Want to go?

The event will take place from 12-4 p.m. April 9. Emmanuel Christian Church is located on 866 Clark Town Road in Richmond Hill.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Emmanuel Christian Church to hand out free food, clothes for Neighbors in Need Day