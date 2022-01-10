E.M. Skinner organ celebrates 100 years of beautiful music at First Baptist Church of Savannah

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Dr. Charles Tompkins, organ professor at Furman University, will present the inaugural organ recital beginning at 5 p.m. at the church at 223 Bull St. Tompkins has been a member of the Furman faculty since 1986. He is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and the University of Michigan. He performs nationally and internally and has presented recitals at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris and St. Paul's Cathedral, London.

"Next week’s concert will be the first solo recital I’ve played at First Baptist, and the first time I’ve played their wonderful organ since it was recently expanded. The music on the program is dramatic and colorful, and includes – in addition to a major work by J.S. Bach (the Toccata, Adagio and Fugue) – several pieces that I chose in honor of MLK day next Monday," Tompkins said.

"Although there is no connection between Franck and Dr. King, I think the style of “Pièce Heroique” is particularly appropriate to honor Dr. King’s legacy."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

First Baptist’s organ is worth nearly $2 million, Addington said. “It has been refurbished several times over its lifespan (with the last time in the 1990s), Addington said. “It is due for another restoration (totaling about $250,000) and this celebration is going to raise awareness and hopefully funds for the ongoing care of the organ.”

The Skinner organ is one of several pipe organs in Savannah, Addington added. “Most historic churches in the downtown area have (a pipe organ),” he explained. “However, our organ is the oldest still in operation. First African Baptist has an older one that doesn’t play anymore.”

That’s So Savannah: Two unique and unusual monuments spark interest in Troup Square

In the book, “Pilgrims Through the Years, A Bicentennial History of First Baptist Church, Savannah, Georgia,” author George H. Shriver notes that “In the twentieth century, the new Skinner organ would be placed in the center of the choir loft high above the pulpit in the remodeled church of 1922.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The church has employed several organists/choir directors through the years, most notably Dwight Bruce, who served from the early 1930s until 1968, and James Richardson who was on the ministerial staff from 1971 to 2012, and in an interim capacity from 2019 to the spring of 2021.

The First Baptist Church of Savannah, was chartered on Nov. 26, 1800, and shortly after the first meeting house was built on Franklin Square. The cornerstone of the present church on Chippewa Square was laid on Feb. 2, 1831, and the building was completed in 1833.

IF YOU GO What: The free Centennial Organ Concert Series at First Baptist Church, 223 Bull St. · Jan. 16, 5 pm, “Inaugural Organ Concert,” Dr. Charles Tompkins, organ professor, Furman University. · Feb. 13, 5 p.m., “Anniversary Hymn Festival,” Dr. Paul Richardon. · March 13, 5 p.m., “Duet Organ Recital,” Dr. Justin Addington and the Rev. James Richardson. · April 10, 5 p.m.,” Seven Last Words of Christ,” First Baptist and Christ Church Choirs, with Jeff Lewis, organist. · May 22, 5 p.m. ,“Members’ Organ Recital,” the Savannah Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. · June 19, 5 p.m., “Piano and Organ Concert,” Cameron Cody and Justin Maxey. · July 17, 5 p.m., “Summer Organ Recital,” Kyle Ballentine. · Aug. 14, 5 p.m., “Sacred Vocal Concert,” the singers of the Savannah Voice Festival. · Sept. 19, 5 p.m., “PLW Returns to FBC,” Paul Leddington White, former organist, Coventry Cathedral. · Oct. 23, 5 p.m., “Phantom of the Opera,” Scott Foppiano, silent movie organist. · Nov. 13, 5 p.m., “Founders Day Recital,” Monty Bennett, concert organist. · Dec. 11, 5 p.m., Christmas on Chippewa,” the pianists and organists of First Baptist Church

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: E.M. Skinner organ celebrates 100 years of beautiful music at First Baptist Church of Savannah