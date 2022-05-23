ajc logo
Effingham County Sheriff's Office searching for two monkeys on the loose

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Two monkeys have escaped from their home in north Effighman County and the sheriff's office is on the search for the loose animals.

The two patas monkeys, which officials believe are not dangerous, escaped on Sunday. Officials said they've set up traps, but as of Monday morning, the monkeys have not yet been captured.

If you see the monkeys or have any information about their whereabouts, residents are asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 912-754-3449.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

