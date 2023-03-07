X
Eat, drink and be Irish: Here’s what to eat on St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
6 hours ago

Savannah will soon see green as one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the United States rolls around on March 17. The fun never ends from the week-long events to the annual parade and weekend after-parties. But it isn’t a St. Patrick’s Day celebration without the traditional Irish food that makes the lucky day even luckier.

Here's a list of must-eat Irish dishes for St. Patrick's day.

Corned beef and cabbage

It's not a St. Patrick's Day without corned beef and cabbage. Initially eaten because it was one of the cheapest dishes available to Irish immigrants, corned beef and cabbage can be eaten as hash, as a slider and as stew.

Irish coffee

Jameson Irish Whiskey, brown sugar, dark, aromatic coffee and cream make up the perfect drink for St. Patrick's Day.

"Cream as rich as an Irish brogue, coffee as strong as a friendly hand, sugar as sweet as the tongue of a rogue, and whiskey as smooth as the wit of the land," is exactly how Chef Joe Sheridan described his invention of Irish coffee in 1943.

Irish soda bread

You can wash down that Irish coffee with a side of soda bread, a quick bread that relies on baking soda instead of yeast to rise. Like many of the Irish foods that have become tradition, soda bread began as an affordable necessity and was the solution to many food problems facing Ireland at the time.

The staple dish is used to mop up hearty stews and wash down pots of tea.

Colcannon

The word colcannon derives from the Gaelic term "cal ceannann," which means white-headed cabbage and is a dish that is a favorite amongst St. Patrick's day celebrations.

The dish is made up of mashed potatoes with either kale or cabbage and has many different variations that make the potato dish anything but boring.

Shepherd’s pie

Shepherd's pie is traditionally made with lamb mince, vegetables such as softened carrots, celery and onion and mashed potato. The classic dish is perfect for big gatherings and will likely make for great leftovers to last through the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Eat, drink and be Irish: Here’s what to eat on St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

