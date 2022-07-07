Early morning shooting sends 18-year-old girl to hospital with life-threatening injuries

SPD detectives do not believe this is a random shooting, according to an SPD press release. Detectives have identified and interviewed persons of interest who were present during the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tips and Leads

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.