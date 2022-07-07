ajc logo
Early morning shooting sends 18-year-old girl to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
48 minutes ago

An early morning shooting on the 100 block of Shellbark Way at the Cottages of Emerald Cove Apartments resulted in life-threatening injuries for an 18-year-old girl.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Savannah Police officers responded to a shots fired call. There, they discovered Mercedes Contreras suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. An update on her condition is not yet available.

SPD detectives do not believe this is a random shooting, according to an SPD press release. Detectives have identified and interviewed persons of interest who were present during the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tips and Leads

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Early morning shooting sends 18-year-old girl to hospital with life-threatening injuries

