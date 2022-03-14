Drink Savannah: St. Patrick's Day is back and here's where to find the best drinks

This year, the City of Savannah approved an expansion of Savannah's to-go cup zone, where adult beverages can be enjoyed in the public right-of-way. The St. Patrick's Day to-go cup zone will extend from the Savannah riverfront out to Victory Drive, and from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to the Truman Parkway, encircling downtown.

Wristbands will not be required within this zone, and there will be plenty of local eateries offering drink and food specials, with food trucks also setup on Bay Street between Whitaker and Barnard Streets.

So, get your finest green attire ready-you don't want to get pinched-and plan your route as the city expands the festival area with plenty to see and experience.

198th Annual Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade route kicks off at 10:15 a.m. at the corner of Abercorn and Gwinnett Streets. It will head downtown before coming down Bay Street and circling back up Bull Street. Be sure to get there early and secure a spot with a good view.

After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, everyone from locals to tourists are ready to get a glimpse of Savannah's most talked about event.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Plant Riverside Entertainment District

From March 16-20, the Plant Riverside District will offer free live music on two riverfront stages, Irish dance performances, and family-friendly activities. It kicks off March 16 with a "Shamrock the Riverwalk Lighting Ceremony" that promises to make the Savannah Riverfront glow green in celebration.

Located at 400 W. River St. For more information visit: plantriversidedistrict.com.

Service Brewing Co.

Located just up the street, also along the Savannah River, Service Brewing Co. is known for its large indoor-outdoor setup with a veteran-themed experience.

Enjoy one of several in-house brews and sparkling seltzers as you make your way along the festival route. You can't go wrong with a "Gun Bunny" Belgian-style wheat ale, or the "Lincoln" oyster stout brew.

Located at 574 Indian St., more info at servicebrewing.com.

Ghost Coast Distillery

A short hop from the Riverfront festivities, Ghost Coast featured peach-flavored whiskey, spiced rum, Lowcountry vodka and more. The distillery is a must-see on your stop this St. Patrick's Day for some home-grown spirits. Explore an impressive list of hand-crafted cocktails inside the distillery's Cocktail Room, where you can sample small-batch spirits and liqueurs.

Located at 641 Indian St., for more info visit: ghostcoastdistillery.com.

The Original Pinkies Masters Bar

There are plenty of great local bars to stop in as you make your way downtown, but there is only one Original Pinkies Masters Bar.

This local favorite is the original historic dive bar, offering dark corner booths, and lively stories from locals and bar staff alike. Stop in for low drink specials in a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere.

Located at 318 Drayton St., for more info visit: theoriginalpinkies.com.

Credit: Chris Berinato Credit: Chris Berinato

Two Tides Brewing Co.

The past few years, this local brewery has made waves as it's wide offerings of tasty brews and sparkling seltzers has grown.

Located in the heart of the Starland District of midtown, it's a must-see stop for anyone walking the expanded to-go-cup zone, as it anchors the far side near Victory Drive. Be sure to try the popular "Sixfoot IPA" or the "Intertidal Sour."

Drink Savannah: Two Tides Brewing is bringing your new favorite dive bar to the Starland District

Located at 12 W. 41st St., for more info visit: twotidesbrewing.com.

Credit: Allison Revelle, Allison Revelle / Savannah Morning News Credit: Allison Revelle, Allison Revelle / Savannah Morning News

Starland Yard

A stone's throw from Two Tides, Starland Yard is an ever-popular stop to hangout in the large courtyard, nibble on some pizza and enjoy of a game of cornhole with a frosty libation in your hand.

Starland Yard has come up quickly as a go-to spot to see and be seen in a relaxing outdoor atmosphere.

Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade chair: Event is meaningful to Irish community, beyond

Located at: 2411 De Soto Ave., for mor info visit: starlandyard.com.

The Alida Hotel

Located in the heart of historic River Street in the burgeoning Plant Riverside District, The Alida will host variety of Irish-inspired specials and festive entertainment next week, including:

At The Lost Square rooftop, there will be a variety of St. Patrick's Day drink specials, including Revelry Revival cocktail pouch for 2 and Service Brewing beer for $5. In The Trade Room, you can find The Irishman Founder’s Reserve drink specials, such as classic Irish Whiskey cocktails, tipperary, Cameron’s Kick.

Readers on St. Patrick's Day parade: Looking forward to family, day drinking, big horses

Located at 412 Williamson St., for more info visit: thealidahotel.com.

Credit: Courtesy of The Alida Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The Alida Hotel

Hop Atomica

As you make your way back downtown, be sure to stop in at Hop Atomica, a new gastropub in midtown that offers tasty fare, and handmade brews like the "West Coast IPA" or the "Raspberry Creme Tart" sour.

They have a large outdoor patio with plenty of activity and entertainment, perfect for a quick snack and drink along the St. Patrick's Day festival zone.

Located at: 535 E 39th St., for mor info visit: hopatomica.com.

Six Pence Pub

Step into an authentic English pub setting, with authentic pub fare from bangers and mash to shepherd's pie. Enjoy the outdoor tables that offer a great view of the Bull Street revelry, as you sip on one of many European draft beers.

Six Pence offers an extensive list of variations on Guinness mixes, a favorite on the Emerald Isle. Be sure to try a "Black and Blue" a mix of Guinness and Blue Moon, or the "Black Velvet," a tasty half Guinness, half hard cider pint.

Located at: 245 Bull St., for mor info visit: sixpencepub.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Drink Savannah: St. Patrick's Day is back and here's where to find the best drinks