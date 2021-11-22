Drink Savannah: Spirit of collaboration flows freely among local craft beer breweries

Taking Savannah craft beer across the country (and Canada)

At Savannah's own Two Tides Brewing, Co., their latest craft beer collaborations have taken owners Liz and James Massey up the Eastern Seaboard for exciting new flavors.

"Right now, we release about one a month at our place and travel a few times a year to brew with other breweries around the country," Liz Massey shared.

"We were just in New York last weekend for the release of our latest collaboration with Evil Twin Brewing," she added. "We also have a few coming up in the next few weeks at our place — A pilsner collab with Good Word Brewing, and an IPA collab with DSSOLVR."

The duo's first craft beer collaboration happened four years ago, with another top Savannah brewery, Southbound Brewing Company.

Since then, Two Tides has brewed with different breweries all over the country and even Canada — recently releasing a collaboration with Messorem Bracitorium in Montréal. Massey says collaborations usually happen after they meet brewers and brewery owners at industry events or on social media.

It usually begins with something as simple as: "Hey, I like your style... or I've had your beer and really loved it. Want to brew together?" Massey noted.

Two Tides Brewing Co. celebrates the spirit of collaboration each summer with an event called "Slush Fest" where they invite more than a dozen breweries to collaborate on different slushy flavors and release them all on one day.

The Masseys say collaborating is all about celebrating the craft beer industry, and giving customers something new and exciting. In turn, they get to meet new people and share Savannah beers in new markets with fans.

On the horizon, Two Tides Brewing Co. will be doing a collaboration release event with Trim Tab Brewing at Sea Wolf on Dec. 11, while their Good Word Brewing and DSSOLVR collaborations will be available at their Starland area brewery in a few weeks.

Perfecting the brew among breweries

Over on the other side of town, close to the banks of the Savannah River, Service Brewing Co. has been busy with a few collaborations of their own.

The military-themed brewery has made a name for itself delivering memorable craft beers and seltzers, while doing good through their annual donations to veterans’ charities.

Every year, for the past five years, Service Brewing Co. has partnered with Victory Moto Show, a vintage and custom motorcycle show hosted at the brewery. As part of that event, the Service Team reaches out to friends in the industry to collaborate on a few moto-themed beers.

This year, Service Brewing Co. collaborated on "Thunderbird, Modern West Coast IPA" with Pinthouse Brewing out of Austin, Texas, and "Speed Twin, Hoppy Pale Ale" with Holy City out of Charleston, S.C.

It's a tasty collaboration for a good cause, the Service team shared.

"These collaborations add to the excitement and draw for the event, but also highlight our veteran-focused charity, Operation Combat Bikesaver," Co-owner Kevin Ryan said. "Proceeds from Victory Moto show go directly to the charity and our brewery will carry on that fundraising effort by donating $0.25 of every pint sold in our taproom over the next six months."

Most of the work on collaboration beers comes before the brew day, Ryan noted.

Both teams share ideas on what style of beer they would like to brew together and what unique ingredients each brewer would like to add. "Collaboration beers, quite often, give each brewery involved the opportunity to have a little fun with a smaller batch beer that brings out some of their personality, brand, and hometown ingredients," Ryan shared.

Though it can seem like a large scene to an outsider, Service Brewing Co.’s owners say the brewing industry is really just a small family.

Brewers get together at festivals, conferences, and other events and build relationships. "Breweries are always supporting one another with ingredients, materials, or technical experience, so getting together to brew a beer naturally follows," Ryan added.

Local collaboration is also strong

Just about all the breweries in Savannah have come together at some point for a group collaboration, Ryan says, as well as some individual collaborations Service Brewing Co. has done separately with Moon River Brewing and another with Two Tides Brewing Co.

They've also crafted partnership brews with Orpheus Brewing in Atlanta, Ga.; Ale Wife Brewing in New York City, N.Y.; and Revelry Brewing in Charleston, S.C.

After coming out of a trying time for the hospitality industry, Ryan and his teammates say the spirit of collaboration between area breweries is stronger than ever.

"I think Savannah is ripe for more collaboration opportunities," Ryan said. "Coming out of the last year and a half, people are sticking their heads up again and feeling a little more comfortable with getting out and teaming up with others for great beers."

At its heart, craft beer collaborations ferment a spirit of community, one which the Masseys at Two Tides Brewing Co. appreciate also.

"It's just great to meet like-minded people and have a little fun," Liz Massey added. "Everyone in this industry works incredibly hard and collabs provide an opportunity to break out of our normal production routine, try new things, and hangout with new people."

Discover more about these Savannah breweries and their recent collaborations by visiting Two Tides Brewing Co. at twotidesbrewing.com and Service Brewing Co. at servicebrewing.com.

