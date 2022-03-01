Drink Savannah: Local breweries join others from across the state to celebrate Georgia Beer Day

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Craft Brewers Guild Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Craft Brewers Guild

The Guild’s member breweries along with Boelter Glassware will donate $1 from the sale of every collector's pint glass to help promote member breweries and Georgia’s brewing industry. It's a win-win for breweries and craft beer fans, as a day of celebration helps bolster the industry, community, and libations they love.

Kevin Ryan of Service Brewing Co. in Savannah has long supported Georgia Beer Day and served as a past president of the Georgia Craft Brewer’s Guild. Last year, the guild was able to accomplish having Georgia Beer Day recognized in the state senate, establishing it as an official state day and read into record at the state capital.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Savannah Morning News

Service Brewing Co. is one of three Savannah breweries hosting Georgia Beer Day events on March 5, joining Underdog Brewing Company and Two Tides Brewing Company.

As a brewer and business owner, Ryan has seen firsthand how state and local breweries have grown thanks to the strong support of the community of craft beer fans and businesses. "The craft beer community in Georgia is a supportive and giving community," Ryan shared.

"We all support one another with raw materials, equipment questions and legislative queries. Not only do we take care of each other, but we embed ourselves in our community and give back in so many ways to support those in need," he added.

Credit: Allison Revelle, Allison Revelle / Savannah Morning News Credit: Allison Revelle, Allison Revelle / Savannah Morning News

Located downtown near the Savannah River at 574 Indian St., Service Brewing Co. will be open on Saturday with Georgia Beer Day festivities and tastings running throughout the day.

So, what makes craft beer so popular not only across the state but the globe? Variety and community, Ryan notes.

"People visit breweries all around the country to try new styles in a family friendly, laid-back environment," Ryan explained. "Craft beer is very approachable and welcoming for new and curious drinkers. With more and more breweries popping up, the neighborhood brewery is becoming a staple in every city for locals and visiting patrons."

Credit: File photo/DoSavannah.com Credit: File photo/DoSavannah.com

Across town, the Underdog Brewing Company is one of the newest breweries to emerge on the local scene.

Though not set to open for another few months, owner Jeremy Hammons says they will be throwing a party for Georgia Beer Day with their friends next door at Ardsley Station, 102 E. Victory Dr. Partnerships like those between owners and venues is a common story in the close-knit Savannah brewing community.

"We are a collection of breweries looking out for each other through community and, more importantly, seeking real changes in our industry," Hammons shared. "The Georgia Beer Day glassware is the guild's biggest fundraiser of the year, and we are excited to do our small part."

Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Hammons Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Hammons

As a Georgia brewer, Hammons says Georgia Beer Day is a rallying point for breweries like Underdog, shining a light on the craft beer community and creating opportunities for growth.

"You really feel like you are part of something bigger when you know you have friends across the state looking out for you," he added.

It's that sense of coming together that makes the craft beer community such a tight-knit group, Hammons noted.

Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Hammons Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Hammons

"Your local brewery is also part of your community—we're your neighbors," he added. "I think people feel like they're part of something special whether it is your home brewery or you're visiting somewhere else."

For more information about Georgia Beer Day, visit georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Drink Savannah: Local breweries join others from across the state to celebrate Georgia Beer Day