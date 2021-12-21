Drink Savannah: Enjoy new holiday spirits at downtown spots Ghost Coast Distillery, Zunzibar

The special seasonal cocktail menu runs through winter, offering delectable holiday spirits. It's something the homegrown distillery loves to do this time of year; one which staff say is a season for gathering.

"The holidays represent a time to come together and celebrate with the people you love most," shared Kelcie Beausir, marketing manager at Ghost Coast Distillery. "And the food, plus holiday cocktails, aren't bad either!"

The distillery's new winter menu was released in December and will run through the winter with a few rotating cocktails in between.

Ghost Coast's "Junkyard Nawg" is a seasonal favorite from a few years ago, which staff say they can't help but bring back every year due to popular demand.

Imagine high-quality, made-from-scratch eggnog that's both deliciously boozy and light/ and refreshing, Beausir noted.

For bourbon fans, the "Time Traveler" should get you in the right frame of mind for the holidays, featuring Master Bourbon, Chalmer's maraschino liqueur, and two kinds of bitters. Or try the "Now We're Takin'" for something sweeter, featuring Honey whiskey, blood orange juice, clove syrup, and lemon.

Whatever your choice of libation, there's something for everyone on the new winter menu, staff say.

"We always strive to make a spirit for EVERY spirit," Beausir said. "With that in mind, we welcome our guests to celebrate the holidays with us at Ghost Coast - and keep making the spirits bright!"

Igloo in Savannah?

Over at Zunzi's, the team at the South-African inspired eatery have something new in mind to bring guests a wintry holiday feel.

Beginning in December, Zunzibar, the festive bar adjacent to Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah, is transforming into an après ski bar to give guests the feeling that they just got off the slopes.

The typically beach-themed bar is turning warm and cozy this holiday season with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks. The ski-lodge makeover will continue at the drinkery through the end of February.

Co-founder Chris Smith says the idea to give the spot a frosty makeover came out a love for snow skiing.

"Winter is one of my favorite months. Growing up in the south, you don't really get to experience winter the way much of the country does," Smith shared.

"Growing up (and still today), I loved snow skiing and everything winter destinations have to offer, one of those being the après-ski experience when you get off the slopes."

Smith says staff decided to do something different and pivot from a beach vibe to fun, winter-themed environment for guests to get into their own ski slope state of mind.

"There is nothing like that first sip of cider (with a splash of whiskey or spiced rum) after a long day on the slopes," Smith explained. "I hope guests get to experience something that reminds them of their own winter trips that they can experience in their own backyard, or introduce newcomers to the après-ski experience."

One of his favorite drinks on the new Zunzibar holiday menu is the "Back Country," which includes Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Cask & Crew Walnut Toffee Whiskey, Lemon, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters, and Allspice Dram.

"The combination of flavors, especially the all-spice dram, really make it the perfect apres-ski drink to warm you up," Smith noted.

Most area bars and restaurants have something of their own to spice up the holidays. Just ask for a holiday menu and discover something special.

As locals and visitors alike to the Hostess City enjoy the holiday spirit, Smith says it's the perfect time to enjoy a good meal or a warm drink with those who matter most. After all, being with friends and family at the holidays is always the perfect gift.

"The best part of the holidays is getting able to spend more time than normal with the ones you love," Smith added.

Discover more about Ghost Coast Distillery by visiting ghostcoastdistillery.com and Zunzibar by visiting zunzibar.com.

