Drink of the Irish: How to make traditional Irish coffee for Savannah St. Patrick's Day

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

"Cream as rich as an Irish brogue, coffee as strong as a friendly hand, sugar as sweet as the tongue of a rogue, and whiskey as smooth as the wit of the land."

That delicious depiction is exactly how chef Joe Sheridan described his invention of Irish coffee in 1943. As St. Patrick's Day approaches in Savannah, set for the first time in two years, traditional Irish recipes are bringing much-needed luck and cheer.

Monsignor James Costigan, the priest at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, has been making the classic drink for 30 years. The process of scooping brown sugar, pouring the dark, aromatic coffee, the shot (or two) of Jameson Irish Whiskey and the topping of homemade cream is an act that he learned by watching others and one that has become warmly familiar to the priest.

Since Costigan has been at St. Peter's, Irish coffee has been an anticipated treat at dinners and gatherings he's hosted. The coffee is traditionally served after dinner, and by the end of the night, the Irish jokes are flying, the Jameson is working and the attempts to get people to go home are failing.

"Everybody always says, 'what does a priest want for Christmas?' It's either cash or Jameson," said Julie Lane, a parishioner at St. Peter's who usually helps Costigan make the cream.

Costigan even won a prize in Ireland for being the best Irish coffee maker, and it's clear to see why. His love for the act of making the traditional drink is evident by the use of a 60-cup coffee maker, endless amounts of homemade cream, the, at least, 180 rounds of Irish coffee he makes by the end of the night and the Gaelic blessing he places over each cup.

"When I announce an open house, we never seem to have trouble in getting clientele to come. They must tell one another on the street," Costigan joked.

The recipe is simple, but there's a correct way to drink the coffee that Costigan said is important.

"Drinking Irish coffee, you don't drink the cream. You drink the coffee and whiskey through the cream. In order to do that, you have to tip the cup until it gets on your nose, and that's a test that you're doing it correctly."

With a spot of homemade cream on your nose, all there's left to say is "Sláinte!"

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Drink of the Irish: How to make traditional Irish coffee for Savannah St. Patrick's Day

