Customize the notifications to meet your needs. You can select alerts for breaking news, top stories, entertainment, weather, traffic, sports, and business. You also can schedule quiet time for when you don't want to receive alerts.

Visit the app’s settings to customize your alerts.

Explore SUBSCRIBE HERE

At your leisure you can browse or search through the rest of the app to find local and national award-winning journalism. Customize your app experience by saving your favorite stories, adjusting the text size, applying night mode or reading articles offline.

The Savannah Morning News app is free to download.

Subscribers will have full access to our apps.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Download the Savannah Morning News app and be in control of your news alerts