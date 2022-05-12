BreakingNews
Download the Savannah Morning News app and be in control of your news alerts

Credit: USA TODAY Network-Florida

Credit: USA TODAY Network-Florida

By Vonna Keomanyvong, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
Credit: USA TODAY Network-Florida

Credit: USA TODAY Network-Florida

There's a lot going on in the community and you want to be in the know. But too many push notifications on your phone can sometimes feel like information overload.

The Savannah Morning News app allows you to keep up with what's happening — but puts you in control of your news. You get to choose the news you want to know about right away.

Our news app offers different channels to choose for alerts. Want to be notified of breaking news or weather alerts as soon as it happens? Then only turn on the weather and breaking news alerts. Do you love following high school football? Enable sports alerts during the fall season.

Credit: Vonna Keomanyvong/Naples Daily News

Credit: Vonna Keomanyvong/Naples Daily News

Customize the notifications to meet your needs. You can select alerts for breaking news, top stories, entertainment, weather, traffic, sports, and business. You also can schedule quiet time for when you don't want to receive alerts.

Visit the app’s settings to customize your alerts.

At your leisure you can browse or search through the rest of the app to find local and national award-winning journalism. Customize your app experience by saving your favorite stories, adjusting the text size, applying night mode or reading articles offline.

The Savannah Morning News app is free to download.

Subscribers will have full access to our apps.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Download the Savannah Morning News app and be in control of your news alerts

