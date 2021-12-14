Don't worry — That dark-haired woman sketching you at Lone Wolf Lounge is just NoNo Flores

“When the show opened, a lot of these people [in the artworks] were here, and others,” she said. “Some people I didn’t even know were pointing like, ‘I know that guy, I know that guy.’ I’ve had people come to me and be like. ‘I think I saw myself in one of these. Was that me?’ And I look at them and like, ‘Yep!’”

Flores’ style is lose and gestural, but captures a remarkable amount of detail. One of the owners of the space, for example, is depicted as little more than a couple of dots and a few squiggles, yet for those in the know, it’s clear whom the artist is referring to.

In the piece “Gordon in Green,” for example, which features the affable barkeep behind the bar, includes every bottle, garnish, and even the point of sale system, while simultaneously feeling loose and carefree. It’s a style that Flores discovered on a lark.

“A while ago a friend of mine asked me if I’d ever done blind contours, just as a joke,” she recalled. “And I did a drawing of him without looking at the page, and when we looked at it we were like, ‘Whoa, hang on.’ It was incredibly funny, but did look just like him.”

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“So I started doing that more, basically as a party trick,” she continued. “Now I’ve got sort of an in between, where I don’t think about it much, but I am looking at what I’m drawing as much as I look down, probably more.”

The artist hopes that it hasn’t caused any awkwardness amongst the bar’s patrons.

“I do worry sometimes I look like I’m staring at people because of how much I don’t look at the page,” she laughed. “I’m just starting at their face, my hand’s moving. Don’t worry, it’s okay, I’m just drawing, not being weird.”

Credit: Rob Hessler / For Do Savannah

The exhibition will be up through the end of the year, giving folks plenty of time to see if they happened to be one of the many people the artist captured while sitting behind her sketchbook. Each piece is a love letter of sorts, to a bar that has become an important part of her post-college social life.

“I love coming here,” said Flores. “I love the way it feels. I like what I see around me, for the sake of just myself. I can go back and look at them and remember specific moments.”

Lone Wolf Lounge is located at 2429 Lincoln Street in Savannah. Learn more about NoNo Flores' work at @nono.thanks on Instagram or via her website, nonoflores.com.

Art off the Air is a companion piece to the radio program “Art on the Air” hosted by Rob Hessler and Gretchen Hilmers. The column can also be found at savannahnow.com/entertainment.

The show airs Wednesdays from 3-4pm on WRUU 107.5 FM Savannah and at WRUU.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Don't worry — That dark-haired woman sketching you at Lone Wolf Lounge is just NoNo Flores