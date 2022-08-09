ajc logo
DJ Foxy wants you to 'express yourself to the max' in their gamer lounge for Dungeons & Dragons

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Savannah Morning News
By Enocha Edenfield
1 hour ago

In the '80s, the tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons was known as that game that nerds and metalheads played, but over time, it's become something that anyone from kids to your doctor plays.

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Shows like "Stranger Things" and social media apps such as TikTok have helped introduce more people to the once-taboo tabletop game. That's not to say that D&D isn't still a little intimidating to start.

In Savannah, DJ Foxy hopes to make it easier for new players to get involved.

DJ Foxy is a live streamer and game night hostess in Savannah who has made it their purpose to not only provide existing D&D players with places to play in the community but also introduce new people to the game.

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

“Dungeons & Dragons is a game I've played for the past twelve years or so. Dungeons & Dragons is a very creatively stimulating game for people, and it's very social. It’s a way to show your creativity to show your personality, and it does that in ways that a lot of other games don't," they said.

"I also play a lot of other tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeon Crawl Classics. Dungeon Crawl Classics is a tabletop [role-playing game] published by Goodman games, which is the company I'm endorsed by. Dungeon Crawl Classics is kind of like old-school D&D. And I really like that game a lot because it's very simple and easy to pick up.”

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Foxy definitely has a passion for making Dungeons & Dragons and similar tabletop role-playing games accessible to people.

“People think that D&D is super hard to get into and that it takes a lot of knowledge you have to have ahead of time, but I can play D&D with a group of people that have never played it before and teach them in maybe 15 minutes.”

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Foxy will be hosting a game lounge at Eclipse Bar and Grill, 127 W. Congress St. The top floor will be sectioned off for the gamer night allowing people to play video and tabletop games. The VIP section will have three separate Dungeons & Dragons games at a beginner level to let anyone to play.

Foxy wants this to be an event where people “can express themselves to the max.”

“Some people are asking me if cosplay play is permitted. I say it's encouraged. If people want to come dressed in costumes or cool outfits, people can dress however they want, and they can present however they want something. That is very, very much encouraged.”

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

$15 gets you in the door, and the VIP experience is $50. There will also be performances that night from DJ CarlitoBaby and the industrial Nintendo-core band The Gothsicles.

DJ Foxy is continuing their quest to get more people involved in tabletop gaming outside of this event. They are currently working on a program to teach middle and high school-age children how to play. Look for details on that soon.

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

Credit: Rosana Lucia Field / For Do Savannah

IF YOU GO

What: Foxy’s Gamer Lounge

When: Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Eclipse Bar and Grill, 127 West Congress Street

Cost: Admission: $15; VIP: $50

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: DJ Foxy wants you to 'express yourself to the max' in their gamer lounge for Dungeons & Dragons

Scalini's Italian Restaurant, home of the 'Eggplant Baby Club,' closes after 42 years
