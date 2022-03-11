Hamburger icon
District 6 school board member David Bringman to run for re-election in Savannah-Chatham

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
18 minutes ago

Current District 6 school board member David Bringman has announced that he will seek a second term in the position.

Bringman was first elected in 2018 and is running again because he wants to continue his goals and the collaborative efforts among the school board. "I would say that what separates me (from other candidates) is I've now done it. I understand the processes and what it takes to be a board member."

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Background

Bringman has been a resident of Savannah for 38 years and attended Butler and Gould Elementary schools and Bartlett Middle School. He is a 1997 graduate of Beach High School.

He and his wife Kelly have two children who attend schools in the district.

Bringman received his bachelor's and master's degrees in physical therapy from Armstrong State University. He also has a doctorate degree in physical therapy from Simmons College. He works as an associate professor at Georgia Southern University- Armstrong and as a part-time physical therapist at St. Joseph/Candler Health System.

His leadership experience includes serving as vice president pro tempore on the SCCPSS school board. In the past, he served as president of the faculty senate and a chairperson on the student success committee at  Armstrong State University. He has also served on the faculty representative, enrollment management council at both Armstrong and Georgia Southern and admission coordinator doctor of the physical therapy program at Georgia Southern.

Credit: Photo submitted

Credit: Photo submitted

He is also the recipient of the 2018 H. Dean Propst Award for exceptional teaching and is an Eagle Scout.

Platform

  • Academic achievement for students
  • Provide safety for students
  • Address mental health issues students have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic by hiring more school counselors and student supports
  • Continue to be part of a collaborative school board
  • Make sure the district has financial accountability.
  • Continue to advocate for ESPLOT IV projects in the sixth district.

"I want to make sure that those funds are spent appropriately to help our district move education and not just pay the bills," he said.

Opponents

Bringman is running against Keith Padgett for the District 6 seat on the May 24 ballot.

"My children have always been in public education and are getting a great education," he said. "I just want to make sure that every student is offered the same access and success."

More information about his campaign can be found by going to his website at https://votebringmandotcom.wordpress.com/.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: District 6 school board member David Bringman to run for re-election in Savannah-Chatham

Featured
