District 6 school board member David Bringman to run for re-election in Savannah-Chatham

Bringman received his bachelor's and master's degrees in physical therapy from Armstrong State University. He also has a doctorate degree in physical therapy from Simmons College. He works as an associate professor at Georgia Southern University- Armstrong and as a part-time physical therapist at St. Joseph/Candler Health System.

His leadership experience includes serving as vice president pro tempore on the SCCPSS school board. In the past, he served as president of the faculty senate and a chairperson on the student success committee at Armstrong State University. He has also served on the faculty representative, enrollment management council at both Armstrong and Georgia Southern and admission coordinator doctor of the physical therapy program at Georgia Southern.

He is also the recipient of the 2018 H. Dean Propst Award for exceptional teaching and is an Eagle Scout.

Platform

Academic achievement for students

Provide safety for students

Address mental health issues students have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic by hiring more school counselors and student supports

Continue to be part of a collaborative school board

Make sure the district has financial accountability.

Continue to advocate for ESPLOT IV projects in the sixth district.

"I want to make sure that those funds are spent appropriately to help our district move education and not just pay the bills," he said.

Opponents

Bringman is running against Keith Padgett for the District 6 seat on the May 24 ballot.

"My children have always been in public education and are getting a great education," he said. "I just want to make sure that every student is offered the same access and success."

More information about his campaign can be found by going to his website at https://votebringmandotcom.wordpress.com/.

