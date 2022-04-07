Dine Savannah: What's your cancelable food take?

I think we all have some food takes, or opinions, that would get us "canceled." Mine is that blue cheese is the superior dipping sauce over ranch when it comes to wings. It's a hill I'm willing to die on. That being said, let's dip into the Dine Savannah for this week.
In this week's dining roundup, Origin Coffee Bar is going from mobile coffee cart to historic storefront this summer with the help of a Kickstarter campaign, Big Bon Bodega has two new bagels to complete your mornings and other dining updates. If you hear about any new or upcoming restaurants, send an email over to LNwogu@gannett.com.
General assignment reporter Nany Guan gives all the details on Tybee Island's first brew pub ordinance that could have residents and visitors sipping their first locally brewed craft beer as soon as May. Back River Brewery, a business partnership between couple Jason and Denise Dubuque and their friend Frazier Smith, is currently setting up shop at 402 First Street right above the Agave Bar and Grill.
With the number of college students in Athens, it's no wonder that Terrapin is looking at its 20th year in the Classic City. The popular beer company is celebrating by bringing back some old fan favorites while also releasing some new brews.
Masters Week in Augusta is underway! August Chronicle features editor Mary Frances Hendrix has curated a master list of where to eat and what to do when you take a moment to not think about golf this week.
Passover is drawing near, and Southern Kitchen has shared three modern Passover recipes to make during the eight-day holiday to celebrate. Feast on some gefilte fish with smashed tomatoes, grilled lamb chops with bitter herb salad and garlic sauce.
