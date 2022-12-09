Dept. of Justice awards $750,000 grant to Savannah non-profit tackling human trafficking

“Human trafficking is an issue in this district,” said Estes. “If you read the paper or watch the news, you see we’ve had more and more cases that touch human trafficking. And, a lot of times, we stumble onto situations where we have juvenile victims and we’re not equipped to handle those issues immediately. Having some place that our victim-witness can refer and handle in a short-term, serious issue is a great help to us.”

Wade has worked to address human trafficking before, mainly on the legal side. In 2007, Wade worked as a criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office on child exploitation cases. In 2008, she founded the Wade Law Firm, in which she provided legal services in federal civil, criminal and appellate cases, sometimes representing perpetrators of sex trafficking as well as drug dealers.

Credit: Tharros Place Credit: Tharros Place

“Certainly understanding the legal framework has been helpful to them in this work, and partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s 15 years later, is really exciting and fun,” said Wade. “And it’s a natural partnership because when the FBI and DOJ goes into those stings, we will be the place those girls can come immediately to seek trauma-informed, appropriate care, as opposed going to the hospital or the youth detention center.”

From 2011 through 2020, Wade served as the elected District 1 representative for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's Board of Education. Wade also served as executive director for five years at Park Place Outreach, a nonprofit organization providing shelter, programs, and educational support to homeless youth ages 11 through 17. On Dec. 31, 2021, Wade announced via Facebook post that she was resigning from Park Place Outreach and opening Tharros Place.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Dept. of Justice awards $750,000 grant to Savannah non-profit tackling human trafficking