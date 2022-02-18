'Decline in company culture': Resignation letters show why 6 Port Wentworth staffers quit

Story continues below

Clerk of Council Shanta Scarboro said her decision to resign was "based upon a decline in company culture that no longer aligns with positive leadership for professionals to function in a peaceable atmosphere. Instead the work environment has become quite hostile and has created a long-lasting problem."

Booth personally cited a hostile work environment as his reason for resigning as well.

"I had high hopes that the newly inducted council was going to allow me to focus on these quality-of-life issues. However it has become apparent that the new council wants to bring in their own employees and are focused on themselves," reads Booth's letter.

The letters of the four other administrative employees were submitted to their direct supervisor, which was either Booth or Scarboro. The documents did not detail reasons for leaving. Most wrote that they were thankful for the opportunity to work with fellow staff members.

Booth started his position with Port Wentworth a year and two months ago. He is on vacation until his last official day, Feb. 27.

The six resignations are not the only ones of late for Port Wentworth's city government. James Coursey resigned as city attorney on Dec. 31 "due to professional reasons." More recently, police Chief Matthew Libby resigned as acting city manager after just one day in the temporary role. In his letter, he requested that his last day be Feb. 25.

"This request is due in part to the inability to complete my duties without interference," Libby wrote in his resignation letter. "I will continue to serve Port Wentworth to the best of my abilities as the chief of police."

Libby's appointment as interim city manager, made by Booth, has been challenged by several council members. They claim they were not consulted on Libby's hiring and cited charter rules.

Port Wentworth's council and city staff have squabbled over personnel issues for years, with incidents ranging from controversial hirings and firings to rehirings, suspensions and resignations.

