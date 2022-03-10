Hamburger icon
Daylight saving time 2022: It's happening on Sunday in Georgia. Here's what to know.

Savannah Morning News
By Eden Turner, Savannah Morning News
56 minutes ago

It’s time to Spring Forward!

In Georgia, daylight savings time officially begins on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 a.m. In this time change, we lose an hour of sleep until November, when we “fall back” an hour.

Why 'spring forward'?

Daylight saving time allows us to make better use of the daylight. As we “spring forward” in time, outside light lasts longer during the evening. The longer day offers more productivity in our schedules.

When was daylight saving time created?

Daylight saving time was first used during World War I in 1916 where German clocks were set back one hour to save fuel and electrical power.

Two years later, the U.S. Government passed a bill that required citizens to seasonally shift back time. In just seven months, the bill was repealed.

In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt proposed the idea of shifting times during World War II called “War Time." This proposition would last for three years, ending in 1945.

Another bill, The Uniform Time Act, was passed in 1966, which regulated seasonal time shifts annually. From then on, we have sprung forward and fallen back over the years.

Which states participate in daylight saving time?

All U.S. states participate in daylight saving time, with the exception of Arizona and Hawaii.

Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill that would make Daylight saving time permanent in April 2021, but it won't go into effect any time soon. For the law to pass, it will require an approval from Congress.

Until then, we will continue shifting our clocks every year.

When do we 'fall back'?

The U.S. falls back on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Daylight saving time 2022: It's happening on Sunday in Georgia. Here's what to know.

