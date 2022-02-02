COVID cases for students, staff in Savannah-Chatham public schools drop by over 50%

Bryan and Effingham County schools see decreases

Similar to Savannah-Chatham public schools, COVID-19 cases are decreasing in public schools in both Bryan and Effingham counties.

For the week of Jan. 28, Bryan County schools reported 206 students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. It was an decrease of 108 students and staff from the previous week.

For the week of Jan. 24, the Effingham County school district COVID-19 dashboard reported 162 students and 45 staff who tested positive for COVID-19, an decrease of 38 students and 39 staff from the previous week.

