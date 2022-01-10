Community shows overwhelming support for Panhandle Slim at pop-up after studio burns down

On display were leftover paintings from his show in Pensacola, Fla., along with new art Stanton created after the fire and paintings that hadn't been completely ravaged by the fire, marked with burn marks. Throughout the event, people lined up to talk with Stanton to offer their condolences and let him know how much his work means to them.

At the event, it was story after story about the previous art they'd bought for themselves, friends and family members."I've always admired his art," Savannah resident Mozelle Allen said. "I just love him. It's just so original."

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Savannah Morning News

The spirit of the event could be summed up in one word: giving. No pricing existed on the canvases and whenever someone asked Stanton for a specific amount, his answer was, "Whatever you can give."

"I'm very thankful," Stanton said, watching as people shopped around for the few remaining art pieces. "It connects with the community. They connect with me ... It's this movement."

