Community shows overwhelming support for Panhandle Slim at pop-up after studio burns down

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
27 minutes ago

After Savannah folk artist Scott Stanton's — better known as Panhandle Slim — studio burned down right before the New Year, Stanton hosted a pop-up sale Saturday to recuperate from the loss. He asked the community to come out, and they answered the call.

The sale officially started at 11 a.m., but by 10 a.m., supporters were already picking through the piece he brought. Located at the old Sears building at 2 E. Henry St., the painting selections wrapped around the building. By the official start time, over three-quarters of the art was already purchased.

"I like things to be organic," Stanton said.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Savannah Morning News

On display were leftover paintings from his show in Pensacola, Fla., along with new art Stanton created after the fire and paintings that hadn't been completely ravaged by the fire, marked with burn marks. Throughout the event, people lined up to talk with Stanton to offer their condolences and let him know how much his work means to them.

At the event, it was story after story about the previous art they'd bought for themselves, friends and family members."I've always admired his art," Savannah resident Mozelle Allen said. "I just love him. It's just so original."

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Savannah Morning News

The spirit of the event could be summed up in one word: giving. No pricing existed on the canvases and whenever someone asked Stanton for a specific amount, his answer was, "Whatever you can give."

"I'm very thankful," Stanton said, watching as people shopped around for the few remaining art pieces. "It connects with the community. They connect with me ... It's this movement."

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Community shows overwhelming support for Panhandle Slim at pop-up after studio burns down

