Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Coast Guard rescues student pilot after plane crashes into Savannah River

ajc.com

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 7 Facebook

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 7 Facebook

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
52 minutes ago

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a student pilot on the Savannah River around 11 a.m. Sunday after his Piper Cherokee suffered engine failure.

According to the Coast Guard, the pilot, who has not been identified, realized he could not make it back safely to the airport and landed in the river. Coast Guard rescuers from the Savannah Station at Hunter Army Airfield arrived within 10 minutes after being notified by Savannah air traffic control. They hoisted the man to safety and transported him to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Coast Guard rescues student pilot after plane crashes into Savannah River

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia DNR implores recreational boaters to do the right thing by Right whales
5h ago
Telfair Museums' PULSE Art + Technology Festival offering free events starting Wednesday
NOAA reports acceleration in sea-level rise, more flooding, higher storm surges by 2050
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top