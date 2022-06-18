ajc logo
City of Savannah, Telfair Museums celebrate Juneteenth with parades and events on Saturday

By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah hosted the Cultural Juneteenth Music Festival on Saturday in Wells Park. The festivities kicked off with a motorcade from the Savannah Civic Center followed by musical performances at Wells Park.

For the first time in three years, Juneteenth Family Day at the Jepson Center presented a full slate of performances including storytelling by Jamal Touré, African dance by Kwanzaa Collective 365, as well as musical performances.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: City of Savannah, Telfair Museums celebrate Juneteenth with parades and events on Saturday

