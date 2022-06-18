City of Savannah, Telfair Museums celebrate Juneteenth with parades and events on Saturday

The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah hosted the Cultural Juneteenth Music Festival on Saturday in Wells Park. The festivities kicked off with a motorcade from the Savannah Civic Center followed by musical performances at Wells Park.
Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News
For the first time in three years, Juneteenth Family Day at the Jepson Center presented a full slate of performances including storytelling by Jamal Touré, African dance by Kwanzaa Collective 365, as well as musical performances.
