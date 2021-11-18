City of Savannah, neighborhood leaders break ground for Hudson Hill Community Center

The new center is expected to cost about $2.8 million and take a year to complete. The 4,800-square-foot facility is about 1,000 square feet larger than the previous building and will feature classrooms, offices and a large assembly space with a commercial kitchen.

“This is a great day for us,” Hudson Hill Neighborhood Association president Tonia Miller said, adding that the project is a community and city effort.

“I just want to say, thank you for your support, thank you for showing up and let’s get this project started.”

