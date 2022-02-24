City Hall notebook: Savannah council approves St. Patrick's Day changes

Typically the to-go zone is bounded by River Street to the north and Jones Street to the south, West Boundary Street and the railroad tracks to the east on President Street.

The extension is only in place on March 17.

Secondly, the city will not issue any permits for private activities on the public rights-of-way, including outdoor entertainment and alcohol sales within the to-go cup zone, from March 17 to March 20. This means no stages with live music along River Street and no food or beer tents.

Lastly, the issuance of parking permits for out-of-town motorcoaches within the expanded to-go cup zone will also be suspended.

Local transportation service companies that provide shuttle services will not be impacted but must register with the City of Savannah and will be required to provide, at a minimum, routes and pick-up and drop-off locations and times.

Council approved the changes by a vote of 7-2 with Alderwomen Alicia Miller Blakely and Bernetta Lanier casting the dissenting votes.

Blakely said she voted against the St. Patrick's Day changes because there was no Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade. The parade organizers, not the city, canceled the event in January.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

