City approves funding for Cure Violence program to work with Savannah's high-risk youth

At Thursday's council meeting, City Manager Jay Melder explained, “It’s also going to be instructive for us locally, as this will be the first federal official program we have. Certainly, we have good people and nonprofits doing this work in our communities, but it'll help us really create a sophisticated way to strategize deployment evaluations.”

John Bush, director of the ONSE, said his goal with the Cure Violence program is to “bring down the level of violence” harming the community.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“We want to definitely decrease the homicide rate and aggravated assault rate in Savannah for the most vulnerable citizens,” said Bush. “We're going to take the locals that are already living here and give them jobs, so they can actually work to be the preventive measure — not just working from outside, but actually be part of the solution.”

Melder launched the ONSE in February, modeling it after a similar approach he used as an assistant city manager in Washington, D.C. Back then, Melder said he intended to use a public health and community support approach to reduce gun violence.

Cure Violence is a step towards that ultimate goal, said Melder. it marks Savannah’s first time partnering with a federal program to address gun violence, he said.

