ajc logo
X

Cirque du Soleil relaunches its show, Crystal, at Savannah's Enmarket Arena

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
15 minutes ago

Cirque du Soleil is relaunching their performances again with Savannah's Enmarket Arena being the staging ground for their North American tour.

The arena show, titled Crystal, will be in Savannah from Thursday through Sunday with a performance each day and two on Saturday.

"It's an amazing show, not only for its spectacle but also for its story, and knowing that Savannah is the world premiere of (Crystal) or the relaunch premiere (makes it) a really special time to take it in," artistic director Robert Tannion said.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, the misfit lead character, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world to become what she was always destined to be: confident, curious, and creative.

The show is suitable for all ages.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

IF YOU GO

What: Cirque du Soleil presents Crystal

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.;  Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena, 620 Stiles Ave.

Cost: $45+

Info: enmarketarena.com/event/cirque-du-soleil/2022-05-05/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Cirque du Soleil relaunches its show, Crystal, at Savannah's Enmarket Arena

Editors' Picks
The Latest
'There is love, no matter what': How a mother instilled faith, family and education after...
14m ago
No recourse for 4 Chatham voters who cast ballots in the wrong Georgia House race
15m ago
Gun violence: 12th homicide of year in Savannah occurs on Brewer Street
15h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top