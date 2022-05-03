Chatham voters receive incorrect ballots ahead of primary. What are officials doing about it?

The two precincts border each other near Savannah's northeastern edge. Precinct 3-1 covers Hutchinson Island while Precinct 8-1 stretches further west, encompassing Carver Village, West Savannah and Yamacraw Village.

Both precincts now fall fully under District 165 due to the 2021 redistricting session changes.

"When all that information was flying back and forth, to the state, it somehow was transposed or typed in wrong," Wooten said. "We don't blame people. We just want to fix it and move on. We want the voters to get the right ballot."

Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae says voters who cast a ballot with an incorrect race would be notified by mail and receive a corrected absentee ballot.

"They'll be reissued using a correct ballot," McRae said. "Those who received the erroneous ballot will be allowed to vote using a new corrected ballot."

Wooten said the BOE will have the correct ballots available for voters in these precincts before the primary election, set for May 24. "We can fix seven. And we also have not even programmed the Election Day machines for that poll," Wooten said. "We will put the right number in before we program them so we can fix that as well."

Error reported by voter

The BOE was contacted by a voter Monday morning around 9 a.m., just as early voting began in Chatham. The voter had compared his or her ballot to the sample ballots available online and noticed a discrepancy.

"We dealt with it, because we're the ones who proofed and worked directly with the state on the ballot," Wooten said. "We work with the state to publish the sample ballots; we work with the state to make sure the myvoterpage.com information is correct."

Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney said he's grateful to the BOE staff for fixing the error "proactively," and that the error was only limited to seven ballots.

"In a reapportionment year, it is possible that there's going to be an error like this," Mahoney said. "I'm just really happy that the voters and the staff worked together and got this so that we only had seven. It was only seven votes; that's a lot easier to fix."

Wooten said if any other voters notice an error on their ballot, they should immediately contact either the Board of Elections at 912-201-4375 or the Board of Registrars at 912-790-1520.

