Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is searching for detainee Justin Creed Van Arsdale, 31, after he escaped last night from Georgia Regional Hospital, 1915 Eisenhower Drive.
He is considered a danger to himself and others.
The Sheriff's Office asks that people who have any information on Arsdale's whereabouts to call 911 or local law enforcement.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County sheriff searching for escaped detainee
Editors' Picks