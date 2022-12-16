ajc logo
Chatham County Police offer safety tips for holiday shoppers

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Despite the continued increase in online shopping, stores will be filled with folks seeking stocking stuffers and those must-haves for under the Christmas tree. In the hurried and harried pace, however, shoppers need to keep wise not just to their spending but also to their surroundings.

Chatham County Police Capt. Nicholas Ojanovac suggests these safety tips:

  • Park as close to the store as possible.
  • Double check that you've locked your vehicle.
  • Don't leave packages in plain view.
  • Carry your purse close to your body.
  • Don't leave your purse in the shopping cart.

“There's instances of people walking up while you're bent over into your trunk, distracting them by removing your purse from the cart without you even knowing,” said Ojanovac.

Over the past three years during the holiday shopping season from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1, CCPD responded to 111 shoplifting cases — 29 of them from this year, thus far.

Savannah Police, meanwhile, have responded to few shoplifting cases during this holiday season than in years past. Since Nov. 1, 2022, SPD has responded to 69 cases, a much slower pace than in 2021, when SPD responded to 638 reports, and in 2020, with 629 cases.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police offer safety tips for holiday shoppers

