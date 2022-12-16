Over the past three years during the holiday shopping season from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1, CCPD responded to 111 shoplifting cases — 29 of them from this year, thus far.

Holiday Safety:Protect against porch pirates this holiday season

Savannah Police, meanwhile, have responded to few shoplifting cases during this holiday season than in years past. Since Nov. 1, 2022, SPD has responded to 69 cases, a much slower pace than in 2021, when SPD responded to 638 reports, and in 2020, with 629 cases.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police offer safety tips for holiday shoppers