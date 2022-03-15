Chatham County Police issue safety warning for popular toy gel-pellet guns

With the incidents stacking up, CCPD urged parents to talk to their teens about the proper use of these devices. In the press release, CCPD also recommended kids understand the following before using the toy guns:

Credit: https://www.amazon.com/XSHOT-Orbit-Gun-36281-Blue/dp/B07XZ8J9S7 Credit: https://www.amazon.com/XSHOT-Orbit-Gun-36281-Blue/dp/B07XZ8J9S7

1. Never shoot the pellets at someone who hasn’t agreed to be part of the game you’re playing.

2. Do not shoot the pellets as a way to bully, harass, or intimidate someone.

3. Do not shoot the pellets at animals or someone else’s property.

4. Never play a game that involves chasing each other in vehicles — harmless fun could quickly turn into a tragic traffic accident.

5. Understand that in Georgia’s legal system, an adult is anyone 17 years or older. That means any criminal charges filed against a 17-year-old is public record and will remain part of a criminal history — unless removed through judicial action.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

