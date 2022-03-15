Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Chatham County Police issue safety warning for popular toy gel-pellet guns

ajc.com

Credit: https://www.amazon.com/XSHOT-Orbit-Gun-36281-Blue/dp/B07XZ8J9S7

Credit: https://www.amazon.com/XSHOT-Orbit-Gun-36281-Blue/dp/B07XZ8J9S7

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
36 minutes ago

Popular toys guns are causing problems for Chatham County residents and police.

On Monday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a press release warning parents and teens about misuse of Orbit and Splatter guns, paintball-style guns that shoot small, colorful gel-filled pellets.

CCPD has received complaints from people who have been struck by the pellets shot by people in passing vehicles. In one particular incident, a juvenile, who left visible marks from splatter gun pellets on someone who later complained, was arrested by CCPD officers and charged with battery and reckless conduct.

ajc.com

Credit: https://www.amazon.com/SplatRball-Water-Bead-Blaster-Orange/dp/B08MJJGNK5

Credit: https://www.amazon.com/SplatRball-Water-Bead-Blaster-Orange/dp/B08MJJGNK5

CCPD also reports that teens have been "chasing each another in vehicles attempting to hit each other with the pellets."

With the incidents stacking up, CCPD urged parents to talk to their teens about the proper use of these devices. In the press release, CCPD also recommended kids understand the following before using the toy guns:

ajc.com

Credit: https://www.amazon.com/XSHOT-Orbit-Gun-36281-Blue/dp/B07XZ8J9S7

Credit: https://www.amazon.com/XSHOT-Orbit-Gun-36281-Blue/dp/B07XZ8J9S7

1.      Never shoot the pellets at someone who hasn’t agreed to be part of the game you’re playing.

2.      Do not shoot the pellets as a way to bully, harass, or intimidate someone.

3.      Do not shoot the pellets at animals or someone else’s property.

4.      Never play a game that involves chasing each other in vehicles — harmless fun could quickly turn into a tragic traffic accident.

5.      Understand that in Georgia’s legal system, an adult is anyone 17 years or older. That means any criminal charges filed against a 17-year-old is public record and will remain part of a criminal history — unless removed through judicial action.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police issue safety warning for popular toy gel-pellet guns

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cuban Window Cafe permanently closes, First Watch opening in Pooler and other dining...
36m ago
Crunchtime at the Georgia Capitol? Local lawmakers push bills as Crossover Day looms
40m ago
Drink of the Irish: How to make traditional Irish coffee for Savannah St. Patrick's Day
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top