An advisory does not mean the beach will be closed and other areas of the beach shouldn't be affected, according to the Chatham County Health Department.

The areas will be re-tested, and the advisories will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the EPA’s recommended standards. For more information about beach water testing, go to www.gachd.org and click on the Environmental Health tab.

Beach Water Quality FAQ by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Health Department issues water advisory for parts of Tybee Island beach