At the time of the shooting, Savannah Police spokesperson Bianca Johnson said evidence indicated "that this is not a random shooting."

Neither the police nor the Chatham County District Attorney's would elaborate on Tuesday whether Tucker was targeted, citing that the case remained under an active investigation.

McDonough was buying cigarettes in the store after finishing up work when he was shot in the leg. He did not know Tucker or the two suspects.

“When it all happened so fast that I don't even really remember, like, much of what happened other than there was a few guys dragging a dude out of a store,” said McDonough. “And I thought it was gonna be a fight. And then the next thing I know, I was in the store with my back turned when it happened. And then I heard the shot, and then I felt it hit me in the leg.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County grand jury indicts two for murder in April shooting of British tourist