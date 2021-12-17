Chatham County Commission approves fire services contract, fee or tax on the horizon

Since the fee or tax wouldn't be collected until the fall, there is time to figure out the rate, Smith said.

"You don't set those rates until we get into the budget in April, May and need to be set by June 30, so we have time to do that and there will be discussions," he said.

"The biggest thing is we have to get through the first six months and then collections will start based on tax notices in the fall, which would be the bulk of October, November and December, that's when we get our biggest cash flow for the fiscal year, so this will go July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023."

The commission will hold a special called meeting at 9 a.m., Dec. 29, to vote on the fee or tax. The commission will also vote on amending the fire protection service area to provide specific boundaries for the benefit of both citizens and the service providers.

The move would remedy areas where the boundaries currently overlap, for instance the Pooler Fire Department is responsible for three square miles of unincorporated Chatham County.

“On the 29th you’ll be setting that fire district itself… those (residents who live) in the district you set on the 29th will have to stay in that district. The only reason we have separate districts is the distance and ability to get to some of those, what I call islands, particularly out in the Pooler, Port Wentworth, Garden City area,” Smith said.

“... There’s not a choice of those islands to seek other service, they are in a separate district.”

Contract details

Under the contract approved Friday, Chatham Fire will cease its fire subscription billing effective Dec. 31 and the service period for subscriptions will terminate on June 30, 2022. The department will provide customers with pro rata refunds for the portion of their paid subscription applicable to the service period after June 30, 2022.

The contract was approved after the commission denied a proposed fire ordinance during their meeting on Dec. 3 and instead opted to look into funding Chatham Fire's budget starting Jan. 1. The county will recoup the funding through the fire fee or tax.

Under the contract, effective Feb. 1 Chatham Fire will provide the county with an invoice for actual fire service expenses incurred during the previous month. Each invoice will include a monthly and year-to-date expense report showing balances for each line item. The county will then reimburse CES monthly for expenditures incurred for fire services, roadside/emergency assistance and debt service.

Chatham Fire will also provide an annual budget to County Manager Lee Smith on March 1, 2022 and each March thereafter for the annual period starting July 1st. Additionally the department will provide quarterly financial and operating reports to the county.

The county, which currently appoints one member to the CES board of directors, will appoint three members to the board under the new contract. The county must also approve any changes to the size of the board.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Commission approves fire services contract, fee or tax on the horizon