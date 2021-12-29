Chatham County approves fire tax for unincorporated residents, but won't collect quite yet

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Richard Burkhart Savannah Morning News

The decision to impose the tax came after CES came to Chatham County asking for help. About half of their customers were not paying their rates. CES is the umbrella which operates fire and EMS for unincorporated Chatham County. With these changes, CES is now apart of Chatham County and will be audited by the county.

CES Chief Chuck Kearns assured residents no visible changes to fire services and emergency services will be made due to the budget and administrative adjustments.

Tax Commissioner Sonya Jackson told county officials she was not legally obligated to enforce a fire fee, so a tax was passed instead. The "rushed decision" to not vote on the fire fees was the reason Dean Kicklighter was the sole commissioner to vote against establishing the tax.

CES currently has a fire subscription service. When that ends this summer, customers will be pro-rated for the remainder of their billing cycle.

Boundaries for the fire districts were also approved at the meeting. This helps fire departments where there is a service overlap, particularly in Pooler, Garden City and Port Wentworth. Once the changes go into effect, residents will not be able to opt-out or choose their fire service. Residents living in a municipality or a district with a volunteer fire department will see no changes.

The changes come after a new contract between CES and Chatham County, which seeks to cover CES' budget shortfalls. Smith told commissioners this seeks to close the gap from non-paying customers, including businesses and "a lot of apartment buildings."

Smith said an education initiative will soon kick off to help educate unincorporated residents on what the tax means, and why it was created.

