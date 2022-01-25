Chatham Area Transit names new CEO with Nashville background

The appointment comes almost a year after the board abruptly fired former CEO/executive director Bacarra Mauldin in late Jan. 2021.

DiMassimo is the 10th CAT leader since 10-year veteran Scott Lansing left in 2005. She replaces CAT's Valarie Ragland, who was named as interim CEO following Mauldin’s dismissal.

The board began the search for a new leader in July 2021 after awarding a $34,500 contract to Florida-based recruiting firm Colin Baenziger & Associates.

