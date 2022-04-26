Chatham Area Transit makes masks optional after federal judge voids travel mask mandate

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Encouraged, but not required

While CAT is lifting the mask requirement, the agency is still encouraging passengers to wear masks as public health experts assess the recent rise in cases due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus.

Early Monday morning at the CAT Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, a majority of passengers still wore masks as they waited for their buses.

Faye DiMassimo, CEO/executive director of CAT, said the safety of its passengers is the priority.

"Certainly people who feel most comfortable wearing masks should feel absolutely comfortable, so an environment where both the judge's order can be recognized as well as what is comfortable for our customers and so forth," DiMassimo said. "We always are going to be compliant with federal and state local laws and regulations, and so we will continue to monitor those developments."

But the encouragement to continue wearing masks may be futile. Courtney Johnson, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1324 president, predicted about 95% of the people won't wear masks going forward.

"It was becoming a challenge anyway to have to keep reminding people to keep their mask on or to put their mask on, actually," Johnson said.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"Even out and about throughout the city, you hardly see anyone with a mask on at this point, so I think the same thing will happen on the transit buses as well. There'll be a few, for whatever reason will continue to wear their mask, but for the most part, I think that the passengers are probably happy that it is not mandated."

For CAT, the pandemic has led to driver shortages, service disruptions and modified routes. The recent developments beg the question of whether this will affect that shortage as maybe some drivers decide the risk is not worth it. But when Johnson spoke with a few CAT drivers, the majority of them were happy that the mask mandate was lifted.

"I think they were okay with the fact that it is a plus for us and a plus for the passengers."

DiMassimo said masks will still be required in the CAT building.

