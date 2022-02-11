Charles Ellis' Elizabeth Whalen named 2023 Savannah-Chatham County Teacher of the Year

While majoring in psychology, she found her true calling as a teacher and has spent most of her career in Montessori education. Whalen said a Montessori education allows students to have more control of their work and has spent most of her 16-year career at Charles Ellis.

Graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Armstrong Atlantic State University in 2006, she first taught in a traditional school setting before moving to a Montessori school. In 2010, she received a certification in gifted education in arts integration.

"When I was growing up, school just played such an important part in my, you know, in my life. I really wanted a way to work with children," she previously told the Savannah Morning News. "I just wanted to do something meaningful, have a job where I was impacting children, so that just led me right into education."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

In 2015, she received a master’s degree in curriculum integration through arts from Lesley University. Whalen also completed her certification in Montessori teaching through the American Montessori Society in 2017, and in 2018, received training to become a Montessori school coach.

Whalen said her current role allows her to observe teachers in the classroom and discuss their goals. She said it allows her to be their mentors. The role also allows her to work with student data, communicate with school leaders, hold trainings for teachers, being part of the school improvement team and acting as a liaison between the school district and the school. She also works and meets with administrators weekly to discuss professional development goals for the school staff.

Education news: Junior Achievement Discovery Center aims to provide financial literacy to Savannah area students

Serving as a writing coach allows Whalen to help students with their writing. "I feel like my job is to always keep [an eye on] the pulse of my teaching staff and to help them mature and to help them grow into the best teachers they can be," she said.

In a press release from the district, Whalen’s school will also have the Flag of Learning and Liberty displayed. Also leading up to the SCCPSS Professional Senate for Savannah-Chatham educators, Whalen will act as an ambassador by visiting local schools throughout the year, taking part in school board meetings and representing the district at various events throughout the area.

Whalen succeeds Cherie Dennis, who served as the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2021 and 2022. The award allows Whalen to compete in the statewide teacher of the year program that will be held later during year.

"We are here to celebrate tonight and we have the privilege of honoring the shapers of children, the generation changers, remarkable people with many talents whose passion and this life's work is to see and to cultivate potential and those who will lead us into the next several decades, Superintendent of schools Ann Levett said.

Other finalists for the award were: Gina Smith (Groves High School), Lauren Fuquea (Beach High School), Melody Senia (Southwest Middle School) and Barbara Rupnick (Marshpoint Elementary School)

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Charles Ellis' Elizabeth Whalen named 2023 Savannah-Chatham County Teacher of the Year