"Charge bayonets!": CHS brings revolutionary history alive for students

“Charge!”

Bradford led the group toward the replica Springhill Redoubt on the busy corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Old Louisville Road. As they students neared the edge, a line of heads popped up over the top of the hill, one wearing the bright red colors of the British Army.

“Fire!”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

A bright flash and loud boom from the top of the redoubt left a plume of smoke to rise from the musket of interpreter Harrison Carter.

“You’re hit; you’re hit” yelled Bradford as students fell to the ground.

Bradford reorganized his Colonial troops for another attack. This time, the British-led unit met them at the entrance to the redoubt. With one last push the British retreated.

After the melee ended, Bradford asked his soldiers who had won.

An excited young revolutionary yelled, “We did.”

On this day it may have appeared the Colonial unit proved victorious, but on Oct. 9, 1779, the British held their ground and clamed victory in one of the bloodiest hour-long engagements of the Revolutionary War.

