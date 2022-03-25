Changes to SMN print delivery start Saturday; check out expanded e-Edition

The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day. With the new print frequency comes several other changes. The puzzles, advice and comics pages have been redesigned and reorganized. A few highlights:

Puzzles including Boggle Brain Buster, Cryptoquote, Celebrity Cipher, and Lexigo.

LA Times Crossword replaces Universal Crossword.

Other benefits of digital access include:

UNIVERSAL E-EDITION ACCESS: Subscribers can now access more than 200 USA TODAY Network publications through their e-Editions. Simply go to www.savannahnow.com/eedition and select the Universal icon on the right rail. From there, you can choose publications to read. This access is available through the desktop or e-Edition app. As a reminder, the electronic edition of USA TODAY is also available every day as a bonus section.

NEW NATIONAL SECTIONS: New to the e-Edition are two daily sections – Nation & World Extra and Sports Extra. This content could be found in both the e-Edition pages and the Bonus section. News in these sections will not be found in the corresponding day's printed newspaper due to the lateness of the news and print deadlines.

SHARE YOUR DIGITAL ACCESS: As a subscriber, you can share your subscription with a friend or family member. They will receive their own login and can access it as long as you remain a subscriber. Go to account.savannahnow.com and make sure you are logged in (in the top right corner, you should see a button labeled "Hi *your name*" if you are already logged in. If not, click on the button for "Sign In."). Next, select your name and go to "Manage Account." In the left-hand menu, look for "Share digital subscription." Click on that and enter in the name and e-mail address of the person to share access. An e-mail will be sent to their inbox with further instructions on setting up their own credentials.

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at help.savannahnow.com or call customer service at 1-888-348-3309.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Changes to SMN print delivery start Saturday; check out expanded e-Edition