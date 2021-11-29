ajc logo
X

Chabad of Savannah lights the menorah to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah

ajc.com

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joined Chabad of Savannah's Rabbi Zalman Revson to light the menorah on Sunday during Hanukkah in the Square. This ceremony marks the start of the eight day celebration of the Festival of Lights. Families gathered in Ellis Square for latkas and donuts to kick off the festivities.

ajc.com

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

ajc.com

Credit: Casey Jones, Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

ajc.com

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

ajc.com

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chabad of Savannah lights the menorah to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tybee Island's new fire chief Jeremy Kendrick said 'taking care of the people' is his...
2h ago
Savannah music venues tap into your nostalgia with the Eagles, Alabama and Chicago on the
2h ago
"You earned that": Savannah-Chatham County's class of 2021 graduation rates reach 90%
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top