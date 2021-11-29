Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joined Chabad of Savannah's Rabbi Zalman Revson to light the menorah on Sunday during Hanukkah in the Square. This ceremony marks the start of the eight day celebration of the Festival of Lights. Families gathered in Ellis Square for latkas and donuts to kick off the festivities.
Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chabad of Savannah lights the menorah to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah
