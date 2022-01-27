Celebrating LeAndrea Mikell as the first African American president for the Georgia Jaycees

Not late is the most visible dude in town, Richard Sanders! Skirting past him as he holds court in the lobby with his fellow Jaycees, I head into an awards room to meet local Jaycees Dan Kamykowski and current president Hillary Bradbury. The petite brunette tells me that she is proud of how they continued their momentum and became creative in how they reached our numbers and community.

Next up is videographer genius Tyler Edic and fellow New York native Colin Brady. While chatting with Tyler about his podcast, guitar playing and his dog Lilly followed by Colin on his love of the South and our friendliness, I find out that I am speaking to the most eligible bachelors in town!

My next Jaycees member is Zerik Samples. The CEO of Habitat for Humanity is rushing me to finish interviewing people so I won't hold up his timeline! I am rushing but since I am talking with his fiancé Alexis Burkes about how they "met at Armstrong when I was sophomore and he was senior then reconnected 10 years later" - I am thinking he won't mind.

Hoping I am going to hear the makings of Hallmark love story, I talk with the CASE Veterinary Clinic Practice Manager about her November wedding plans, involvement with the Young Black Professionals Group and the Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus Young Alumni Board then ask how on earth the two of them have time to see each other because Zerik is busier than I am!

Speaking of busy - The Dive Savannah is catering tonight! Blasting into the Savannah market last year, Kristy Crill and her team have stepped into the role of savior for the homeless and our veterans. Every catering function and home delivery meal supports her mission of outreach and I cannot express how much I admire the sincere devotion this woman and her family have for those in need.

Standing next to a scrumptious looking buffer, Kristy's daughter Susannah hugs me hello while their Outreach Coordinator Jeremy Minton introduces me to new team member John Reuter. Elated when Susannah tells me that there will be a quiche, soup and chai tea drop off Monday morning, I skip over snap a pic of Danielle Fish, George Seaborough and Jo Hannah Burch.

Loving Jo Hannah’s energy, I chat with the Jaycees secretary about single life in her native town, her job at Hunter Maclean and her obsession with boxing then turn to get an update on George. Always up for a photo, I learn that the Chatham Savannah Citizen Advocacy Executive Director is a billiards fan, a Savannah High School grad, former chef and supporter of LeAndrea.

Sitting beside us is another LeAndrea fan, 5th District County Commissioner Tanya Milton. Loving her red hair, wide smile and wicked wonderful personality for the past twenty years, I promise to send her all my pics from tonight because it is now the time we have all been waiting for!

Amid cheers, clapping and some fierce yelling, outgoing Georgia Jaycees President Lee Snow announces LeAndrea as the 2022 State president. Raising her right hand, LeAndrea promises to "empower members with professional development and leadership opportunities while simultaneously making friends and a positive impact in our communities."

In Savannah since 1942, this international group of men and women between the ages of 21 and 40 live by a creed of faith in God, brotherhood of man, free enterprise and that service to humanity is the best work of life. I can’t wait to see where LeAndrea leads this thriving nonprofit and have faith that the world will be a better place with her guiding the way!

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Celebrating LeAndrea Mikell as the first African American president for the Georgia Jaycees