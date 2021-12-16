Catholics gather in Port Wentworth to commemorate the day of Our Lady of Guadalupe

"Everybody is Guadalupano," said Magaña, referring to believers of the Lady of Guadalupe.

The night kicked off with a procession in which the anda or float bearing the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe was carried to the church. There, dancers enacted biblical scenes and musicians performed songs of worship. Bishop Stephen Parkes and Father Pablo Migone gave homilies and blessed the congregation as part of the celebration of Mass.

Rubi Alvarez and Araceli Joachin serenaded the image of the Lady of Guadalupe as people took part in the last ritual of placing roses before her.

