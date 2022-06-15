Casting call: Practice your zombie growl as 'Fear the Walking Dead' is coming to Savannah

Other local film production news: SCAD unveils new XR sound stage, plans for studio backlot in West Savannah

What are open casting calls, and how do they work?

Open casting calls are auditions that anyone can apply for, whether you are an experienced or novice actor. There is generally no experience required.

Open casting calls for the 'Fear of the Walking Dead' roles will be held on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a virtual submission option for those who are unable to attend in person.

Per production, casting director Bill Marinella will be present at the casting call and taking photos. The advised outfit ranges from modest and informal, to dressy and sophisticated.

Here’s what anyone planning to attend should know

Before attending, the production asks that you sign up at kaast.app/bmc/7-2022-3-2023-ftwd-survivor-open-call.

They are looking for adults aged 18 and above, as well as minors aged 10 to 17. All races and genders are being sought, per the casting call.

Filmed in Georgia: 'Manhunter' brings the terrifying Hannibal Lecter to variety of Atlanta spots

Because there is no formal filming schedule available at this moment, having complete flexibility and availability can be beneficial; with the production adding that for the course of the series, you will have to work on many unknown dates.

The casting call notes you will need reliable transportation to the casting call, filming dates, COVID testing, and any other cast obligations.

In the meantime, get practicing on that zombie growl. Just think of the morning pre-coffee.

IF YOU GO What: 'Fear the Walking Dead' casting call When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day Saturday, June 25 at the Garden City Empowerment Center, 4704 Augusta Rd, Garden City, GA 31408 Sunday, June 26 at the Halo Model and Talent Agency, 1319 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401. Info: facebook.com/BMCsavannah

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Casting call: Practice your zombie growl as 'Fear the Walking Dead' is coming to Savannah