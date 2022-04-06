Calhoun Square renaming effort is one signature short, but city code could provide a loophole

"Before the city council vote, we may lose an owner, so we really can't be sure until the actual day of the vote whether or not we have the votes," Gunn said.

The property sale has Gunn and her fellow activists at an impasse. The Center worked for much of 2021 to secure the signatures from 10 of the square’s neighbors, and those who declined to sign have expressed no interest in rescuing the effort, according to Gunn.

At Gunn's request, Savannah City Attorney Bates Lovett is exploring the language of the renaming ordinance. One of the square’s neighbors, Wesley Monumental Methodist Church, owns three of the 19 adjacent properties, and Lovett is seeking to determine if that changes the calculation in terms of required signatures.

Wesley’s leadership has not signed in support of the name change, but the church’s ownership of three properties could lower the number of neighbors from 19 to 17. With nine neighboring property owners still signed on to the name change, the petition would then meet requirements and could move forward in the review process, which involves approval from the Historic Site and Monument Commission and Savannah City Council.

The city attorney has told Gunn he’ll have a determination on the ordinance language by Friday, April 8.

The loss of a signature is enough to hold up the process for now, but Joe Shearouse, the city’s director of policy and external affairs, says that's the only missing piece. The other requirements have been satisfied and the petition won't have to go through the application process again.

"It doesn't have to go through staff review or anything, because other than that one signature, it already has. So they'll basically be placed on the [Historic Sites and Monuments] agenda for the next 30 days whenever they received that last signature," Shearouse said.

