Buddy Carter isn't picking sides in Georgia governor's race. He just wants GOP to beat Abrams.

Perdue announced his candidacy in December, just days after Abrams formally announced her run. Perdue places the blame for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential loss in Georgia on Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and said he, not Kemp, is the candidate who can rally Republican voters and defeat Abrams in November.

"Look, I like Brian. This isn’t personal. It’s simple. He has failed all of us and cannot win in November," Perdue said. "Instead of protecting our elections, he caved to Abrams and cost us the Senate majority and gave Joe Biden free reign."

Perdue's assertion that Kemp "caved" is a reference to Kemp's certifying Georgia's election results and refusing to call a special session of the General Assembly to appoint electors to override the state's popular vote. Georgia law required Kemp to sign off on the results and prohibits him from manipulating the electoral process.

The primary will cap a period of soul searching for Georgia's Republican voters. Since the 2020 election, amidst Trump's unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations, Georgia's GOP has seen a rift form between those who believe Trump and those who are ready to move ahead to the next election.

Georgia's Republican senators made their voice clear on a Kemp-Perdue primary: 25 Georgia state senators, Savannah's Ben Watson among them, signed a letter asking Perdue not to challenge Kemp in the 2022 midterms.

. And at the end of the day, Carter said, as long as the nominee can beat Abrams, that's what matters.

"I will tell you that Stacey Abrams, who I served with when I was in the House of Representatives, and who was a different person back then, she represents the values of the state of Georgia about like the man on the moon," Carter said. "We do not need Stacey Abrams in the governor's mansion, that would be the worst thing that we could have for the state of Georgia. It would set us back up decades from what we have been able to achieve with the Republican leadership after 2020."

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Buddy Carter isn't picking sides in Georgia governor's race. He just wants GOP to beat Abrams.