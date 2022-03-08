Breeze Airways adds nonstop flight to Los Angeles from Savannah-Hilton Head Airport

“Service to LAX has been a top priority of ours for several years now and will be a tremendous boost to our film and TV production industries by simplifying travel to and from the West Coast.”

Added Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, “SEDA is excited to assist our award-winning airport as we all work to bring in more air service to our region. As more and more companies are looking to relocate out of Southern California to the Southeastern .U.S, there is certainly a business case to be made for investing in direct service between Savannah and Los Angeles.

“The entertainment production industry alone will find incredible value in what Breeze Airways will provide for many cast and crew who are constantly going back and forth. We are thankful for Breeze’s investment in our region, and we look forward to a strong partnership going forward.”

Credit: Scott Heckel/Canton Repository Credit: Scott Heckel/Canton Repository

The other four flights, all from Breeze Airways, include Hartford, Conn.; Providence, R.I.; Columbus, Ohio; and Norfolk, Va.

This is a developing story.

