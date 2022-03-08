Breeze Airways adds nonstop flight to Los Angeles from Savannah-Hilton Head Airport

Five new routes from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport have been added, including a non-stop flight to Los Angeles, airport officials announced Tuesday.
The LAX flight has been long-awaited for Savannah residents and economic drivers as the city has become a prominent destination for film and television productions.
"The Savannah Airport Commission greatly appreciates Breeze Airways' decision to add SAV to their route structure. Adding these five cities to our list of nonstop markets is very significant for us and the region we serve," said Steve Green, chairman of the Savannah Airport Commission, said in a release.
“Service to LAX has been a top priority of ours for several years now and will be a tremendous boost to our film and TV production industries by simplifying travel to and from the West Coast.”
Added Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, “SEDA is excited to assist our award-winning airport as we all work to bring in more air service to our region. As more and more companies are looking to relocate out of Southern California to the Southeastern .U.S, there is certainly a business case to be made for investing in direct service between Savannah and Los Angeles.
“The entertainment production industry alone will find incredible value in what Breeze Airways will provide for many cast and crew who are constantly going back and forth. We are thankful for Breeze’s investment in our region, and we look forward to a strong partnership going forward.”
The other four flights, all from Breeze Airways, include Hartford, Conn.; Providence, R.I.; Columbus, Ohio; and Norfolk, Va.
This is a developing story.
