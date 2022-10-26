Boo Business: Former Savannah veterinary hospital still has animals — they're just ghosts

Other recent Boo Business: TikTok's Cemetery Lady separates fact from fiction about Bonaventure Cemetery

“When I purchased the building on Sept. 6, apparently [someone] had taken all the copper out of the HVAC system. They had taken the copper wiring out the electrical wires. The building was pretty much gutted.”

DeCicco-Jones had to do a lot to bring it up to code again. “I had to go in and hire Canady’s to install a whole new HVAC unit. I had to redo all the plumbing; redo all the electrical in order to be able to have a functioning building.”

Among many other things, DeCicco-Jones is also a nurse practitioner and had originally intended to turn the White Bluff Veterinary Hospital into a regular medical clinic, but life and Georgia laws had other plans. Undeterred, she switched gears to turn it into a med spa.

“[It] eventually will offer Apothecary medicine, holistic medicine, and IV hydration. That's the goal, but for right now, it's a haunted veterinary clinic.”

The Haunted White Bluff Veterinary Hospital walk-through haunted house is animal themed with plenty of animatronic cats, dogs, and assorted other pets. Dr. DeCicco-Jones said she is especially proud of the howling poodle skeletons. The haunted house is family-friendly.

“This is something that's the entire family can enjoy since some are maybe a little too scary for the kids.”

It’s been open every weekend this October and will also be open on Halloween weekend. Friday and Saturday hours are 7 p.m. to midnight. On Sunday and Halloween night, it will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. It’s a $10 entry fee, and there is also a hot dog truck selling refreshments.

After Halloween, DeCicco-Jones said she’s excited to open her med spa and turn screams to sighs of relief.

IF YOU GO What: The Haunted White Bluff Veterinary Hospital Where: 5709 White Bluff Road When: Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight; Sunday and Halloween night 7-10 p.m. Cost: $10

