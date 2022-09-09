ajc logo
X

Bon Appétit Magazine hails Common Thread as one of America's 'best new restaurants' in 2022

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
42 minutes ago

Bon Appétit magazine recognized that there is nothing common about Savannah's Common Thread.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

On Wednesday, the national food magazine named Common Thread, 122 E. 37th St., to its 2022 list of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America for its ingredient-focused, farm-to-table offerings.

"Chefs Ryan Williamson and Brandon Carter have a talent for taking pristine ingredients and adding layers of complexity that always highlight, rather than hide, a dish’s core flavors," read the blurb highlighting the restaurant. "This is contemporary farm-to-table cooking at its finest—fun, flexible, and fascinating."

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The restaurant, housed within the two-story restored 19th-century Krouskoff House on the northwest corner of Abercorn and 37th Street, opened in January 2021 thanks to the masterminds behind FARM Bluffton in South Carolina. When FARM co-founder Ryan Williamson and executive chef Brandon Carter teamed up, Common Thread was born, bringing a new dining experience to Savannah.

Among its carefully crafted seasonal menu, Bon Appétit recommended the oysters, beef tartare and pork presse + sausage.

ajc.com

Credit: John Park / Common Thread

Credit: John Park / Common Thread

"Being able to showcase the Savannah culinary scene on a national scale is truly an honor," Carter said in a press release. "Chef de Cuisine Joseph Harrison, executive sous chef Victor Solano, general manager/wine director Libby Burk and an amazing support staff are truly the reason we are able to do what we do. We are honored and humbled to be recognized by such a respected organization as Bon Appètit."

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bon Appétit Magazine hails Common Thread as one of America's 'best new restaurants' in 2022

Editors' Picks
By early Friday afternoon, the police presence was gone outside of a home where two Cobb County deputies were killed.

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody19m ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith's team might struggle to find more than four wins this season, according to columnist Michael Cunningham. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s how Falcons season will play out
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
1h ago
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race
6h ago
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race
6h ago
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhoods.

Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
2h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the band

Punk Rock Bonafides: Richmond’s ShotClock support Shehehe at El Rocko
1h ago
New hotline gives Savannahians a way to report gun violence tips and concerns
3h ago
United Way of the Coastal Empire emphasizes teamwork at first kickoff event since 2019
21h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
24m ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top