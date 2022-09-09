Bon Appétit Magazine hails Common Thread as one of America's 'best new restaurants' in 2022

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The restaurant, housed within the two-story restored 19th-century Krouskoff House on the northwest corner of Abercorn and 37th Street, opened in January 2021 thanks to the masterminds behind FARM Bluffton in South Carolina. When FARM co-founder Ryan Williamson and executive chef Brandon Carter teamed up, Common Thread was born, bringing a new dining experience to Savannah.

Among its carefully crafted seasonal menu, Bon Appétit recommended the oysters, beef tartare and pork presse + sausage.

"Being able to showcase the Savannah culinary scene on a national scale is truly an honor," Carter said in a press release. "Chef de Cuisine Joseph Harrison, executive sous chef Victor Solano, general manager/wine director Libby Burk and an amazing support staff are truly the reason we are able to do what we do. We are honored and humbled to be recognized by such a respected organization as Bon Appètit."

