Bob Dylan coming to Savannah in March as part of 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour

Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Bob Dylan is set to return to Savannah for the first time since 2018.

The Nobel Prize-winning singer and songwriter is coming to the Johnny Mercer Theatre on Saturday, March 26.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit bobdylan.com.

Credit: Bob Morris/savannahnow.com

Dylan most recently played in Savannah in 2015 and 2018 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre. In 2018, Do Savannah recapped the show, saying Dylan was "still at the top of his game."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bob Dylan coming to Savannah in March as part of 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour

